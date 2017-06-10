Confirmed: Barcelona interested in signing €45 million rated midfielder

The club president has confirmed that the agent is in talks with Barcelona

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 10 Jun 2017, 09:43 IST

Plans in full flow!

What’s the story?

Barcelona are in talks with Nice for Jean Michael Seri according to the Ligue 1 club's president, Jean-Pierre Rivere. The deep-lying midfielder made 39 appearances scoring seven goals and assisting nine in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season.

"We have rejected the offer of [AS] Rome because it was too low for Seri. Barça and PSG are hot tracks," said the president of Nice. The midfielder has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer. The Catalan side are planning on building a team for the future and have set sights on several youngsters.

Barcelona target, Seri (left – red & black jersey)

New manager, Ernesto Valverde is keen on signing two midfielders this summer, especially with Andres Iniesta's future at the club in doubts.

The Barcelona legend's contract at the club expires at the end of next season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Spaniard has hinted several times at a move away but also has the media confused with his quotes about retiring at Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Ligue 1 side, Nice have confirmed that Barcelona are interested in signing their midfielder, Jean Michael Seri. The 25-year-old midfielder is a target for AS Roma, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham as well.

AS Roma are the only club to make an offer so far according to the French side's president. However, the Serie A side's bid was rejected straight away, and the club is waiting for bids from the other clubs.

Nice value Seri at €45 million but with several clubs interested in signing him, the price is bound to increase. PSG are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Blaise Matuidi, who is a target for Barcelona as well.

What’s next?

Barcelona are reportedly set to open talks with Nice next week for Seri. The Catalan side are keen on signing him but are not willing to match the Ligue 1 side's asking price.

AS Roma meanwhile, are planning to increase their offer for the midfielder. The Serie A side want to sign him before Barcelona even enter into negotiations with Nice.

Author’s Take

Seri is compared to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante by a lot of pundits, and it's not a surprise that several clubs are interested in signing him. He can replicate what Kante has been doing for Chelsea, and that will win a lot of matches for whoever signs him!