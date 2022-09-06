Barcelona introduce 3 strict rules players must follow this season: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly introduced three new rules on top of the previous laws to ensure discipline and commitment at the club.

According to Cadena SER. (via Sport Bible), the Blaugrana have added new rules that players will have to follow this season under Xavi Hernandez.

Two of the three newly introduced rules are no use of social media while engaging in team activities and no posting images or opinions that might reflect poorly on the club or anyone involved with the club.

The third is that players will be deducted 10% of their salary if they refuse to co-operate for club-related advertisements or promotional activities.

SPORTbible @sportbible Players have been BANNED from using social media whilst with the team



There's also a risk of players being fined 10% of their wages



sportbible.com/football/barce… Players have been BANNED from using social media whilst with the teamThere's also a risk of players being fined 10% of their wages 📲 ❌ Players have been BANNED from using social media whilst with the teamThere's also a risk of players being fined 10% of their wages 👀sportbible.com/football/barce…

Xavi will be hoping this brings his team players closer to one another, the benefit of which can be reaped on the pitch. He had introduced 10 rules when he took over at the Nou Camp last year as reported by Spanish outlet AS.

They were as follows:

1. Players must arrive 90 minutes before the start of training

2. Staff must arrive two hours before training starts

3. Players must eat at the club's training ground

4. Fines have been reintroduced

5. Double fines for repeat offences/offenders

6. Players must be home before midnight two days before a game

7. Players must give their all in training

8. Players' off-field activities will be monitored

9. 'Risky' activities are no longer permitted

10. A good image is essential

Barcelona have made a fast start to the new season

Xavi's Barcelona invested heavily in new players this summer. They got in star players like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha amongst others.

The Catalan side have made a solid start to the new season, winning three out of their four games in the league campaign.

After drawing their first game 0-0 against Real Valladolid, Barcelona notched up three consecutive wins in the league. They are currently second in the table behind Real Madrid, who have won all four games in La Liga this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava