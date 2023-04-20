Barcelona join Real Madrid in race to sign Chelsea superstar who has €70m market value: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign fullback Reece James from Chelsea. The Catalan side are keen on bolstering their squad and see the Englishman as the perfect fit.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch (via BarcaUniversal), Barcelona are keeping tabs on James and are ready to make a move if feasible. The Spanish journalist said:

“Keep an eye on Reece James. There are people at Barcelona who get instant emotions.”

The Blaugrana are impressed with the right-back and are ready to take advantage of Chelsea's situation, who reportedly need to sell players due to FFP issues.

However, the Camp Nou side are not alone in the race, as Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on the right-back as well. The defender is reportedly valued at €70 million by the Spanish clubs who are ready to hold talks with Chelsea.

Barcelona and Real Madrid target signed new contract at Chelsea

Barcelona and Real Madrid will find it hard to lure Reece James away from Chelsea as he has just signed a new deal at the club. The Englishman penned a six-year contract earlier this season, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The defender has been at the club since he was six years old and was out on loan just once. Frank Lampard handed him his debut in 2019 and he has been the #1 choice at right-back and right wing-back since.

Speaking to the club's official website after penning the new deal earlier this season, James said:

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies. I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I'd like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us."

The defender has been touted to become Chelsea captain soon, with doubts over Mason Mount's future at the club.

