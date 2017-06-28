Reports: Barcelona keen on signing €80 million rated La Liga star

Barcelona are hunting for Iniesta's replacment

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 Jun 2017, 14:43 IST

Time for Plan B?

What’s the story?

Barcelona are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta and are on the hunt for a midfielder. The Catalan side are willing to break the bank for Marco Verratti but are keeping backup plans ready should the move collapse.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is the #1 choice for Ernesto Valverde according to AS. The Spaniard's buy-out clause is at €80 million and Barcelona will have to activate it to sign him.

In case you didn’t know...

Andres Iniesta's contract expires at the end of the next season. The Spanish legend has been offered a new contract but he is yet to sign it.

Reports suggest that Iniesta is looking to leave the club as he wants a change. Other reports suggest that he is leaving for the betterment of the club as he believes they should start planning for the future.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona know that they will find it very difficult to sign Marco Verratti as Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to sell him. The midfielder is also trying to force a move away from the Ligue 1 side but they are not willing to let him go.

PSG are not happy with the way Barcelona have 'tapped up' their player. The French media reports suggest that even the Ligue 1 side decide to sell him, they will not consider Barcelona's offer.

This has made Valverde hunt for alternatives and has set sights Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez. The Spanish international is currently with the Spain U21 team and has guided them to the EURO U21 finals.

Signing Saul from Atletico is also not going to be an easy task for the Catalan side. The Red & Whites are banned from signing players this summer and they will not be willing to sell anyone.

The only way Barcelona can sign him is by activating his release clause. He has a €80 million release clause in his current contract.

What’s next?

Saul has distanced himself from the rumour right now. "I have not heard any [of the speculation over his future]. Anyway if I had to do anything about my future, it would be after the Euros. Because I am focused on this tournament." said the player.

Author’s Take

Saul is just 22 and has a lot of potentials. He can easily be the next Iniesta and would be ideal for Valverde's system.