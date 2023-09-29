Barcelona keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star as potential replacement for exit-linked Andreas Christensen – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt as a like for like replacement for Andreas Christensen, who has recently been linked with a transfer away from his club.

According to Fichajes.net, Xavi Hernandez's side have identified the Dutchman as a potentially valuable addition to their defensive ranks. They are keen to make the most of the 24-year-old's current situation at the Allianz Arena, where he has dropped down in the pecking order.

Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title past campaign, view the former Ajax captain as one who could comfortably fill Christensen's boots should the latter leave. They are thought to have been impressed with the defender's passing ability and leadership qualities.

De Ligt, on the other hand, could also be keen to secure a permanent move away from Thomas Tuchel's side in search of more prominence. He has started just two of his six appearances across all competitions after Kim Min-jae's arrival in Munich earlier this summer.

However, a potential permanent switch could prove to be a difficult task for the La Liga giants due to their financial problems. Bayern Munich are reportedly believed to ask for a hefty amount of sum for De Ligt, who arrived in a €80 million deal from Juventus in 2022. Should De Ligt join Barcelona, he would provide healthy squad depth to them. He could also occasionally play in a number six role if needed.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, has made 39 appearances across competitions for the Catalans till date. Football Espana reported in May that Inter Milan were interested to bring him onboard in the summer.

Bayern Munich eye permanent move to add Barcelona star Pedri to their squad in 2024

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona midfielder Pedri has found himself on Bayern Munich's radar of late. He has been identified as a midfield target for the Bavarians ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Bayern Munich, who signed defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer earlier this summer, are hoping to make the most of the Catalan's sub-par financial situation. They are prepared to check the Blaugrana's resolve with a summer offer of around €120 million.

Overall, the 2021 Golden Boy winner has contributed 17 goals and eight assists in 111 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. He has won three trophies with the club, most notable being La Liga last season.