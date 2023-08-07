Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta signs for new club after leaving Vissel Kobe: Fabrizio Romano 

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has joined UAE club Ras Al-Khaimah after leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He has penned a deal until June 2024 with an option to extend it for a further year.

The legendary midfielder joined the J League club in 2018 after spending his prime at Barcelona. He made 134 appearances for Vissel Kobe, scoring 26 goals and providing 25 assists.

He won one Japanese Cup and one Japanese Super Cup during his time as a Vissel Kobe player. Iniestea's time at the club, though, has come to an end and he will embark on a new journey in the UAE.

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the history of the beautiful game. His technique and flair remain unmatched in the modern game. He has so far won 37 trophies in his career, including the FIFA World Cup, two UEFA Euros, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and nine La Liga titles.

The legendary midfielder made 674 appearances for Barcelona during his historic stint, scoring 57 goals and providing 137 assists. He is one of the finest players in the history of the Catalan club.

Andres Iniesta recently spoke about Lionel Messi's decision to snub Barcelona

When his Paris Saint-Germain contract was about to expire, Lionel Messi looked set to join Barcelona as a free agent. A move, however, didn't materialize and Messi ended up moving to MLS club Inter Miami.

Andres Iniesta, who shared the pitch with Messi 488 times in his career combining for 53 goals, spoke about the Argentina captain's decision to join the MLS. He said that everyone makes a decision which is the best for their personal interest. The Spaniard said (via Barca Universal):

“It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before."

He further predicted Messi to have a good time at Inter Miami, telling:

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s been."

Iniesta and Messi are both approaching the twilight of their careers. Apart from being former teammates, both Barcelona legends of modern football have won it all in the beautiful game.