Barcelona legend confirms he almost joined Chelsea

Dani Alves has revealed that he was close to joining Chelsea in 2007. The Brazilian defender was talking to Sky Sports when he claimed that The Blues pulled out of the deal for some unknown reason.

When asked how close he was to joining Chelsea, Alves held his thumb and index finger as close as possible without touching each other and said, "I was this close."

"I didn't go to Chelsea because of the club, not because of me. I thought it was done, that I was going there to work with him. I don't know if he got different information, that I didn't want to go or whatever, because since then our relationship hasn't been so good, but it wasn't my fault. I was convinced that I was going to work with him and form part of his team." added Alves.

Dani Alves was at Sevilla in 2007 and that was the summer when he was linked with Chelsea and Barcelona. The Premier League side were the favourites to land him but he ended up joining the Catalan giants and nobody understood how it had happened.

The right-back went on to become a club legend at Camp Nou before moving to Juventus in 2016. He spent a year in Turin and is now playing for Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Signing Dani Alves would have been a huge boost for Chelsea and they might have won a lot more trophies than they already have. As for Alves, his career might have not been as illustrious as it is now as there is no way he could have won the same amount of trophies as he did at Camp Nou.

Alves is 35-years-old now and is still going strong. He might soon move to MLS and call it quits in 3-4 seasons from now.