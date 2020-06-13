Barcelona legend makes astonishing Lionel Messi declaration

Former Barcelona player Hristo Stoichkov has revealed that he would gladly relinquish his Golden Boot to see Lionel Messi lifting a World Cup trophy.

Hristo Stoichkov was a key figure in Barcelona's 'Dream Team' and believes that Lionel Messi deserves to be put on football's highest pedestal.

Lionel Messi has often delivered for Barcelona but fails to do so with Argentina

In an interview with a radio station in Argentina, Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov stood up for Lionel Messi and claimed that the diminutive genius should not be blamed for Argentina's failures in major international competitions.

The former Barcelona forward went as far as offering to give up his 1994 World Cup Golden Boot in exchange for a World Cup trophy for Lionel Messi. The Argentine has played in 4 World Cups so far and has failed to win the coveted trophy.

Lionel Messi has been Barcelona's best player by a country mile over the past decade and has won almost every possible trophy that the world of football has to offer. Barcelona's greatest-ever player still dreams of the World Cup trophy but has had very little luck in the competition so far.

Lionel Messi deserves a World Cup medal, according to Barcelona legend Hristo Soichkov

Lionel Messi is often criticised for his performances with Argentina

Hristo Stoickov certainly knows a thing or two about great players. The Bulgarian striker was a part of Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' at Barcelona and obtained cult status among Barcelona fans for his legendary exploits in the final third.

Stoichkov was a lethal presence in the box and was joined by the likes of Romario, Pep Guardiola, and Michael Laudrup to form one of the most formidable Barcelona sides in history.

"To see Lionel Messi happy and to stop him from suffering so much for not being able to win a World Cup, I would give away my Golden Boot, which I got at the 1994 World Cup, to see Messi become world champion."

Hristo Stoichkov won the Golden Boot in the 1994 World Cup by scoring six goals for Bulgaria. The Barcelona legend claimed that Lionel Messi was far more deserving of accolades with his country than any other player in the history of football.

Lionel Messi is regularly criticised for failing to inspire his national team in the manner that he so often manages at Barcelona. Stoichkov pointed out that while Lionel Messi is often blamed for the outcome of Argentina's failed expeditions, his teammates often escape unscathed.

"When the Argentina team loses, Messi is always to blame and they never talk about those who are next to him and fail."

Hristo Stoihkov also lauded Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and claimed that the Uruguayan is one of the best strikers in Barcelona's history.

Lautaro Martinez may play alongside Lionel Messi for both club and country

Barcelona has identified Lionel Messi's compatriot Lautaro Martinez as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

"In Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Lautaro Martínez will have two people at Barcelona who will be very important to his sports career. He will be lucky that Suárez can teach him much more than he knows. For me, Luis Suarez is and will be the best number nine in the history of Barcelona for his goals and titles."

Barcelona is currently at the top of the La Liga table but holds the top spot by a meagre thread as Real Madrid continues to nip at the club's heels.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will want to prove Hristo Stoichkov right and inspire Barcelona to yet another successful domestic campaign.

