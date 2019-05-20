×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona legend Xavi reveals who he thinks is the best coach in the world

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
58   //    20 May 2019, 21:26 IST

Xavi says that he has been lucky to play under a lot of fantastic coaches throughout his career
Xavi says that he has been lucky to play under a lot of fantastic coaches throughout his career

What's the story?

One of the greatest midfielders of all-time Xavi Hernandez is set to play his final professional match for Al Sadd when his current team comes up against Persepolis from Iran in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Before hanging up his boots once and for all at the age of 39 years, the former Barcelona captain gave an interview to Spanish news Agency Agencia EFE, where he revealed who deserves the title of world's best manager at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Xavi, a product of the La Masia academy spent 17 years as part of the first-team set-up in Catalunya.

The former Spain international is one of the most decorated players in Spain's history with 31 trophies in his cabinet, which includes almost everything that a player can win for club and country.

He has played 767 matches for the Blaugrana, most appearances by any player for the Catalan club, the only active player who can beat his record is current captain Lionel Messi, who has 718 appearances for them as of today.

The heart of the matter...

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in some kind of managerial role, but insisted that job in the dugout of the Camp Nou is not on his mind just yet. He told Agencia EFE,

"The idea is to start my managerial career here in Qatar where there is less pressure so that I can test the water and gain some valuable experience, before eventually returning to Europe and hopefully Barcelona."
"I need to walk before I can run."
"Obviously my ultimate goal is to end up becoming the Barcelona coach, but I need to learn the ropes before I can start thinking about that."
Advertisement

He also said that throughout his illustrious career, he had been lucky enough to work with some of the greatest managers on club and country level, but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had the greatest impact on him.

He further went ahead to declare that Guardiola is the best manager in the world at the moment. He added,

"Throughout my career I have worked under lots of fantastic coaches from Luis Aragones to Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique to Louis Van Gaal," he stated.
"The two who have had the biggest influence on my career are Aragones and Guardiola.
"For me, Guardiola is the best in the world."

What's next?

Xavi will step on the football pitch for the last time later tonight in the AFC Champions League final.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Xavier Hernandez Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
'He is the best in history' - Former Barcelona icon hails Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi overtakes Barcelona legend to become the player with most wins with the club and closes in on another record held by Pele
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona News: Lionel Messi sends an emotional message to retiring Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Ranking the top 10 legends to have played for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
5 players who made their mark as a teenager at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Barcelona players of all time
RELATED STORY
Gerard Pique or Sergio Ramos? Barcelona legend Puyol reveals who the best defender in the world is at the moment
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Ter Stegen reveals he considered quitting Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 4 records Lionel Messi set in the match
RELATED STORY
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us