Barcelona legend Xavi reveals who he thinks is the best coach in the world

Xavi says that he has been lucky to play under a lot of fantastic coaches throughout his career

What's the story?

One of the greatest midfielders of all-time Xavi Hernandez is set to play his final professional match for Al Sadd when his current team comes up against Persepolis from Iran in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Before hanging up his boots once and for all at the age of 39 years, the former Barcelona captain gave an interview to Spanish news Agency Agencia EFE, where he revealed who deserves the title of world's best manager at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Xavi, a product of the La Masia academy spent 17 years as part of the first-team set-up in Catalunya.

The former Spain international is one of the most decorated players in Spain's history with 31 trophies in his cabinet, which includes almost everything that a player can win for club and country.

He has played 767 matches for the Blaugrana, most appearances by any player for the Catalan club, the only active player who can beat his record is current captain Lionel Messi, who has 718 appearances for them as of today.

The heart of the matter...

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in some kind of managerial role, but insisted that job in the dugout of the Camp Nou is not on his mind just yet. He told Agencia EFE,

"The idea is to start my managerial career here in Qatar where there is less pressure so that I can test the water and gain some valuable experience, before eventually returning to Europe and hopefully Barcelona."

"I need to walk before I can run."

"Obviously my ultimate goal is to end up becoming the Barcelona coach, but I need to learn the ropes before I can start thinking about that."

He also said that throughout his illustrious career, he had been lucky enough to work with some of the greatest managers on club and country level, but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had the greatest impact on him.

He further went ahead to declare that Guardiola is the best manager in the world at the moment. He added,

"Throughout my career I have worked under lots of fantastic coaches from Luis Aragones to Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique to Louis Van Gaal," he stated.

"The two who have had the biggest influence on my career are Aragones and Guardiola.

"For me, Guardiola is the best in the world."

What's next?

Xavi will step on the football pitch for the last time later tonight in the AFC Champions League final.