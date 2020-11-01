Barcelona will make another move to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City in January, according to ESPN. The Spanish defender has just a few months left on his current contract and is looking to move back to Spain.

The Catalan side tried to sign Garcia in the summer window as well but could not agree a deal with Manchester City. The two sides confirmed negotiations for the center-back, but things did not materialize.

Eric Garcia has already decided that he will not sign any new contract offered to him by Manchester City. He publicly confirmed that he is unwilling to stay at the club but is entirely focused on doing well at the club this season. Garcia said:

"It is true, I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. I am focused on next season with City."

Pep Guaridola revealed earlier in the summer that Eric Garcia had rejected a new contract from the club. The manager also hinted at the possible move to Barcelona by saying:

"He announced to us that he doesn't want to extend his contract with Manchester City. He has one more year and after that, yeah. We want it but he doesn't want to extend it, so I imagine he wants to play in another place."

Ronald Koeman also spoke about signing the center-back from Manchester City and confirmed that they were interested in signing the 19-year-old. He said:

"It's true we would like to have that player here because we have 3-4 defenders, which is a bit tight. I've seen Pep's comments, and that's what it is. I hope we can do it. The economic side of the club is something we know is complicated, and that's all I can say. There is plenty of interest, but I don't know if we will be able to sign him."

Eric Garcia's move was not the only one Barcelona could not complete because of financial issues. Memphis Depay was also on the verge of joining the club, but the Blaugrana were forced to end their pursuit as their wage bill was at its limits.