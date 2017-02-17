Transfer Rumour: Barcelona to make Hector Bellerin top priority after scouting him in Bayern Munich game

Barcelona's sporting director flew down to Munich to watch Bellerin play.

Bye, bye rainy England, hello, sunny Spain?

What's the story?

FC Barcelona are reportedly planning a bid for Arsenal’s young Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin. According to various sources, the Catalan giants sent scouts to watch Bellerin play in the Gunners’ 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Mundo Deportivo stated that Barcelona’s sporting director Robert Fernandez flew down to Munich just to watch the young full-back in action for the North London club.

In case you didn’t know...

The 21-year-old Spanish right-back is considered one of the most exciting prospects in the game and has been in good form for Arsenal this season averaging 0.8 tackles per game, 1.5 interceptions per game and 1.4 clearances a game in all competitions for the Gunners.

He has also contributed going forward by chipping in with two assists in the Premier League. Bellerin was part of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before joining Arsenal in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are in dire need of a new right back in their squad and have made Bellerin their top priority in the summer transfer window. The Catalan club have had numerous problems in that position this season after long-time stalwart Dani Alves left for Juventus.

The Brazilian full-back’s replacements, Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal, have not performed upto the club’s expectations and Luis Enrique has come under fire for not addressing the situation.

What’s next?

It looks like a very interesting summer at Arsenal with a host of European clubs chasing their star players. Losing Bellerin to Barcelona could become very realistic for the Gunners if the Spanish giants place a bid to unsettle the player, who was born and bred in the Catalan city itself.

The issues Barcelona have at right-back further make it a vital transfer for them, however, the young Spaniard signed a new six-year contract with Arsenal in November 2016, therefore he will not come cheap by any means. Valencia’s Joao Cancelo is also a target for Barcelona but Bellerin is their preferred transfer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Barcelona desperately need a right-back and bidding for Bellerin is a no-brainer for them, and the player’s Catalan roots does not help the Gunners’ cause. Arsenal must do their best to hold on to their key players by any means necessary or face the danger of slipping off the top four in the Premier League.

When a club like Barcelona come calling it is hard for any player to reject the offer. A move back home could be his best chance of winning titles, especially the Champions League.