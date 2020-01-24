Barcelona make late Eriksen inquiry, Chelsea striker emerges as a surprise transfer target and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 24th January 2020

Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham this month and Barcelona have expressed a desire to sign the playmaker.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup. With the transfer window now in its home stretch, transfer news and rumours are expected to come thick and fast from the Camp Nou.

In today's edition, we bring you the updates on the latest news and rumours surrounding the Catalans giants, including their sudden interest in Christian Eriksen, planned swoop for veteran striker Olivier Giroud and more.

Barcelona have enquired about signing Eriksen this month

Barcelona planning a late swoop for Eriksen?

Barcelona have put in a formal enquiry about signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur this month, Sky Sports reports.

According to the report, sources from Italy have confirmed that the Danish international has already informed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his intention of leaving the club, indicating that Inter Milan remains his preferred destination.

There is still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter on the final fee for Eriksen, with the Premier League outfit holding out for £17 million for a player who becomes a free agent in the summer.

With no agreement between the two parties, Barcelona are planning a swoop for the midfielder. But with a striker needed to replace the injured Luis Suarez being a priority for them, a deal seems unlikely.

Olivier Giroud to the Camp Nou?

Barcelona will consider signing Giroud if they fail in their pursuit of Aubameyang and Rodrigo.

It is no secret that Barcelona are desperately seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez before the transfer window slams shut, and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a surprise candidate for the same, according to SPORT.

Suarez underwent knee surgery earlier in January and faces up to four months on the sidelines, which has made signing a striker essential for the Spanish champions.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Valencia striker Rodrigo have been heavily linked with the club over the past few days, but it is understood that they won't come cheap.

With Giroud's contract expiring in the summer and Frank Lampard limiting his playtime, Barca are interested in a loan deal with the option to buy to 33-year-old.

Although he's not the signing Barcelona fans would like to see this month, Giroud is a proven striker and is known for his excellent link-up play and can prove to be a reasonable deputy for Suarez, until he returns to action.

Barca set to beat Chelsea for Swiss left-back's signature

Allan Arigoni is considered to be one of the best emerging defenders in Switzerland.

Grasshoppers left-back Allan Arigoni is a transfer target for Chelsea and Barcelona, according to Blick.

The Catalan giants are said to be leading the race for the 21-year-old after sending a scout, former player Jose Mari Bakero, to watch him in action this season.

Arigoni has featured in 16 Swiss Challenge League matches for Grasshoppers in the present campaign. He is said to be lightning-quick, an asset that would make him a perfect fit in any modern team as a left-back or wing-back.

Dailystar reports that he clocked up a speed of 35.1km/h this season, making him one of the fastest players across Europe.

