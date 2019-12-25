Barcelona make Neymar their No.1 priority for 2020, star midfielder refuses to rule out January move and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 25th December 2019

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Barcelona are reportedly back in hot pursuit of former linchpin Neymar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news and roundup for the day! The Catalans have signed off for the year with flying colours having gone unbeaten at the Camp Nou throughout 2019 and head into the new year sitting comfortably atop the La Liga table.

Despite their success, at a big club like Barcelona, there is always a room for improvement. So, with that in mind, here are all the recent rumours and transfer news surrounding the club.

Barcelona renew Neymar interest, willing to sell key players to raise funds for the move

According to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions are desperate to bring the 28-year-old Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

The former Camp Nou fan favourite has been in good form with Paris-Saint Germain and has continued to perform superbly since his return from injury in recent weeks, and, as per sources Barca are ready to make him their number one priority again in the coming summer transfer window.

It is understood that the Catalans will be looking to raise around half of Neymar's transfer fee of €222 million (£190 million/$246 million) through player sales.

Barcelona starlet Jean-Clair Todibo to head out on loan in January

Barca's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is likely to leave the club for a short spell elsewhere in January. This is according to a report in Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the defender is being scouted by a host of clubs from in Germany, Italy, England and France.

As per latest reports, Serie A club AC Milan are close to securing his services as soon as 30th December.

Arturo Vidal refuses to discuss his future amid speculations of a return to Italy

Arturo Vidal has been strongly linked to a reunion with former coach Antonio Conte as the Chilean has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou this season.

Though the former Juventus star claimed that he was happy and calm about his current situation at the Catalan club, at the same time he didn't rule out a possible move to Inter Milan in the transfer window.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old told reporters about a possible Inter deal

"My representative is who has to see that, but I'm calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we'll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision."

Also read: Barcelona news: LaLiga giants are the best-paid sports team in the world according to study