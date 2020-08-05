Barcelona man Sergi Roberto's agent comments on Manchester City links 

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has confirmed that the 28-year-old wants to stay at Camp Nou. The versatile midfielder, who can also play as a right-back, was heavily linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Orobitg said:

“Sergi Roberto has no plans to leave Barca. Now there are no clubs showing interest and Barca has not submitted any proposals for the player to us."

Barça exits: Coutinho and Sergi Roberto part of the fund-raising strategy



And the Premier League could be their new homehttps://t.co/Jz5GNCGhRm — AS English (@English_AS) August 1, 2020

Sergi Roberto looking to stay at Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has enjoyed one of his better seasons at Barcelona, appearing in 30 games during the recently-concluded La Liga season. Roberto's versatility was on show in the league this season as the Spaniard made half of those appearances in midfield and the rest as either a wing-back or a right back.

Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer of Roberto, having managed him when he was making the transition into the Barcelona first team. Speaking of the midfielder back in 2011, Guardiola said:

"Sergi Roberto is a player to follow in the coming years. When he explodes, you will be really surprised by him."

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants a new right-back for Manchester City, with João Cancelo likely to move this window after failing to impress since joining from Juventus. Roberto's ability to double up as midfielder is integral to Guardiola's system which uses full-backs as central midfielders in transitions to create an overload in midfield.

Manchester City have already completed the signing of right-back Issa Kabore before loaning him back to K.V. Mechelen of the Belgium League. Valencia winger Ferran Torres has also been signed by the club for 23m euros (£20.87m). In addition, Nathan Ake is expected to arrive at Manchester during the current window.

Advertisement

The Citizens are in the market for another centre-back, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly heavily linked with a move. Eric Garcia, who has broken into the first team, has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Manchester City finished 18 points behind Premier League winners Liverpool this season, after dominating the league in the two seasons prior. However, there remains a realistic chance for them to win the Champions League this season, and they will begin their journey on Friday when they face Real Madrid in their Round-of-16 fixture.