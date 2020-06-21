Barcelona midfielder ruled out indefinitely in crushing injury blow for Catalan giants

Barcelona confirm that Frenkie De Jong is out with a muscle injury for an unknown period.

The Dutchman is set to unavailable for two weeks minimum, as Barcelona prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga encounter.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss the game against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona were dealt with a massive blow ahead of their remaining La Liga matches, as Frenkie De Jong was ruled out due to an injury for longer than expected. The midfielder is understood to have endured a muscle injury on his right leg, with no specified return date.

Barcelona revealed that they'd wait and see how he recovers, while also announcing that the evaluation of his setback will determine his availability over time.

De Jong was earlier ruled out of the Sevilla game alongside Barcelona's right-back Sergi Roberto. Quique Setien selected a squad of 23 players for that game, with De Jong said to have missed out due to an overload on his right leg.

Meanwhile, Roberto had sustained a rib fissure, meaning there is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his immediate availability as well.

Barcelona confirm injury in De Jong's soleus muscle

Barcelona duo Frenkie De Jong and Sergi Roberto missed the Sevilla clash due to injury

Barcelona resumed the La Liga season post lockdown with a two-point advantage over fierce rivals Real Madrid.

They emerged victorious in their first couple of outings against Mallorca and Leganes, winning 4-0 and 2-0 respectively. However, a flat-footed display against Sevilla last time out resulted in two points lost, with the Spanish champions unable to translate possession into goals as the game ended 0-0.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi came closest with a couple of free-kicks that went just over the crossbar, while others failed to stamp their authority against a packed Sevilla defence.

Advertisement

❗MEDICAL COMMUNIQUÉ | In the clinical follow-up on @DeJongFrenkie21 an injury to the soleus of the right leg was detected

🔗 https://t.co/B7kZHqTlPE pic.twitter.com/b55p2Io6pb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 21, 2020

The Catalan giants certainly missed the industry, awareness and fluency that De Jong offers. Setien confirmed his injury ahead of that game, remarking:

"Frenkie is a very good footballer, a kid who gives us many things, but we have other players to replace him and I hope that he recovers as soon as possible."

Frenkie De Jong has accumulated 38 appearances for Barcelona this season

Now, after tests, Barcelona have announced that his return date is uncertain. They wrote:

"The clinical follow-up on Frenkie De Jong has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg. The evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability."

The soleus is a plantar flexor muscle in the ankle. Located at the back of the lower leg, it is capable of exerting forces on to the ankle joint. In general, it is believed that an injury of this kind requires three-five weeks of rest before one is allowed to return to full activity.

Barcelona midfielder De Jong has grown into his role this season, amassing 38 appearances in all competitions since moving from Ajax. It is, however, his imposing presence in midfield that sparks the difference and creativity within the Barcelona setup.

The Catalan side has challenging fixtures against Athletic Club and Celta Vigo, before they host Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. As for Real Madrid, a win at Sociedad would take them level on points with Barcelona.

Also read: Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as glamorous Catalan attack stutters | La Liga 2019-20