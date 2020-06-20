Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as glamorous Catalan attack stutters | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona was unable to get the better of a resolute and aggressive Sevilla outfit earlier today.

Several Barcelona stars looked uncharacteristically rusty and were unable influence the game.

Barcelona put in a miserable performance against Sevilla

Barcelona played out arguably the most interesting 0-0 stalemate you will ever see against a well-drilled Sevilla side and managed to bring only a solitary point back to the Camp Nou. The draw is absolutely crucial in the context of the La Liga title and sees Real Madrid presented with a potential opportunity to go level with Barcelona on Sunday.

Barcelona's battle with Sevilla was intriguing right from the outset. With Julen Lopetegui and Quique Setien at the helm of either side, a fascinating battle ensued with both sides trying to weigh each other up in the first half-hour. The cooling break brought a shift in fortunes for Sevilla as the Andalusians benefitted from Lopetegui's astute tactical instructions and kept possession away from Barcelona.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi did have a couple of shots on goal from set-pieces but struggled to get past the combination of Joan Jordan and Fernando in the first half. Tempers flared as the game approached half-time and a scuffle involving Sergio Busquets and Fernando earned the former a yellow card.

Sevilla kicked into gear immediately in the second half and had Barcelona's superstars pegged deep in their own half. Ever Banega's introduction brought an element of creativity into Sevilla's midfield and troubled Barcelona's midfielders.

Luis Suarez blazed Barcelona's best chance of the match over the upright after 80 minutes and was unable to impact the game. Sergio Reguilon also had a golden opportunity to win the three points for Sevilla but shot straight at Ter Stegen from a few yards away. Barcelona piled bodies forward in the closing minutes but the team was far too predictable to trouble an organised Sevilla outfit.

Several Barcelona stars, including Lionel Messi, failed to show up on the night. Sevilla, on the other hand, was aggressive with the ball and put in a gargantuan shift in defence. Here, we look at those players that presented the best versions of themselves tonight and those that did not.

#1 Hit - Fernando, Sevilla

Fernando marked Lionel Messi out of the game

Fernando had the unenviable job of marking Barcelona's usually indomitable captain tonight but played the part of the knight in shining armour for Sevilla. The formidable Brazilian midfielder shadowed Lionel Messi several times and caused all sorts of problems for Barcelona in the middle of the park.

Fernando was a constant thorn in Barcelona's side and made several crucial interceptions in midfield. The former Manchester City star dropped back into central defence as the game wore on and played a massive role in ensuring that Barcelona striker Luis Suarez had a miserable comeback.

Barcelona's midfield was simply unable to wrest control of the match due to the Brazilian's tenacity. Fernando's leadership skills also came to the fore as the midfielder marshalled his troops and constructed an impenetrable wall in front of Barcelona's forwards.

#2 Flop - Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Luis Suarez failed to make an impact on his comeback

A goalless and miserable outing would have been Barcelona forward Luis Suarez's worst nightmare ahead of this game. The Uruguayan striker started the game sharply but faded into oblivion as the game progressed.

Luis Suarez is perfectly capable of moments of magic but was clutching at straws when Barcelona was in possession and seemed to lose control of the ball on several occasions. Barcelona's hitman and his friend Lionel Messi were on surprisingly different pages throughout the match and the evident disruption in their generally telepathic relationship has potentially cost Barcelona the La Liga title.

With Lautaro Martinez rumoured to come to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window, Luis Suarez had a point to prove but was an abject failure today. With Barcelona's creative units misfiring, the blame cannot entirely be laid at the striker's feet. However, the onus is always on Luis Suarez to make something happen in the final third.

The Uruguayan striker had an excellent chance to score for Barcelona in the last 10 minutes but it was evident from the moment the ball left his boot that it was simply not the Barcelona striker's day.

#3 Hit - Jules Kounde, Sevilla

Jules Kounde was imperious in defence for Sevilla

Jules Kounde has been a revelation for Sevilla this season. The 21-year-old French defender has shown maturity beyond his years and is currently one of the best defenders in La Liga. The youngster put in one of the best performances of his fledgeling career against Barcelona and will have made Julen Lopetegui proud.

Up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Arturo Vidal, the French centre-back did not put a foot wrong and was on hand to make several crucial interceptions. Kounde made a smart run back to his goalpost to deflect an accurate free-kick from Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and used his extra yard of pace to completely shut Luis Suarez out of the game.

Under Julen Lopetegui, Kounde has developed into a fine young defender and has an excellent future ahead of him.

#4 Flop - Arturo Vidal, Barcelona

Arturo Vidal was virtually anonymous against Sevilla

Arturo Vidal is generally praised for the energy and tenacity he brings to Barcelona's style of play. Unfortunately, the Chilean contributed next to nothing to Barcelona's cause today and was found chasing circles as Sevilla controlled several phases in the match.

Vidal's instantaneous connection with his fellow South American attackers was nowhere to be found today. The Barcelona midfielder did make a few runs into Sevilla's penalty area but none of his efforts seemed to bear any fruit. The Catalans sorely missed Frenkie de Jong on the pitch today and it showed.in the result today.

Arturo Vidal displayed a heavy first touch and cost Barcelona possession in important areas on several occasions. The Chilean's tenacity was negated by the work-rate of Joan Jordan and Fernando and his performance will give Quique Setien yet another unnecessary headache.

#5 Hit - Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla

Barcelona lost to a Julen Lopetegui masterclass

At this point last year, Julen Lopetegui was experiencing a low point in his career. The Spaniard had abandoned the national team to take over as the manager at Real Madrid and was sacked only four months into his reign after a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Today, life has come a full circle for Julen Lopetegui. The tactically astute manager deserves all the credit and probably a standing ovation for his victory over Barcelona. The Catalans were uncharacteristically inefficient in midfield and Lopetegui's schemes and designs left Barcelona thoroughly confused and lost on the pitch.

Barcelona was the dominant force before the half-hour mark and seemed set to take control of the game. Lopetegui's magic words during the cooling break turned the tide in Sevilla's favour. The Spaniard's minor tactical changes worked wonders throughout the match and condemned Barcelona to a damning draw that could see the Catalans concede the title to Real Madrid in the long run.

