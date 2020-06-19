Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic insists on return to former club Sevilla

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic prefers former club Sevilla as his next destination.

The Croatian midfielder has been unable to make an impact at Barcelona in the recent past.

Barcelona veteran Ivan Rakitic is reportedly ready to move on

According to a report published by Mundo Deportivo earlier today, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is confident that he can secure a transfer to his former club Sevilla. The management at Barcelona is looking to sell several midfielders in the upcoming transfer window and the Croatian midfielder is one of the first names on the list.

🚀 @ivanrakitic is ready for his return to Sevilla ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TrYalfhoY5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 19, 2020

The arrival of Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and the consistency of Arturo Vidal has seen Ivan Rakitic fall down the pecking order at Barcelona. The former Sevilla midfielder has expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona but also wants regular first-team action.

With Barcelona currently filled to the brim with midfielders, Rakitic is unlikely to have both his wishes granted.

Barcelona wants to sell Ivan Rakitic in the next transfer window

Ivan Rakitic has failed to impress Quique Setien

Ivan Rakitic has repeatedly insisted that given a choice, he would prefer to remain at Barcelona. However, the club needs to enforce a flash summer sale to solve at least some of the several financial woes that have befallen the Catalan club due to a series of ludicrous decisions taken by Barcelona's incompetent board.

Ivan Rakitic has been used in a series of positions during his time at Barcelona. The Croatian midfielder arrived at the club from Sevilla for a fee of €20 million and instantly found a place in Barcelona's starting eleven.

Rakitic had an excellent start to life in Barcelona and bagged a wonderful assist on his debut. The Croatian won the treble in his first season at the club and was also included in the Champions League Team of the Season.

Ivan Rakitic played an attacking role alongside Andres Iniesta during his first season at the club and served as an excellent support system to the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

The following seasons, however, have seen Ivan Rakitic deployed in a defensive role in the middle of the pitch. While the Croatian has tried his best to adapt to his new job description, Barcelona's ability to cut through the opposition's defensive lines has suffered when Rakitic is in the starting eleven.

Age has already taken its toll on the midfielder. Ivan Rakitic has lost a yard at pace and has failed to inspire Barcelona's midfield in several big games over the past few years.

Ivan Rakitic was nowhere to be seen in Barcelona's defeat to Liverpool last season

Ivan Rakitic was adored by the Sevilla faithful and will be a good addition to Julen Lopetegui's side. The Catalans visit the Ramon-Sanchez Pizjuan stadium later tonight and will have to defeat the Croatian's former club to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

With Frenkie de Jong nursing a muscle injury, Ivan Rakitic is likely to start for Barcelona against his former club. It is exceedingly likely that the Croatian's performance in tonight's fixture will be the key to his future prospects.

