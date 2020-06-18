Secret behind Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's new celebration revealed

Lionel Messi celebrated his goal for Barcelona with a celebration that sent fans into a frenzy.

Barcelona scraped past a plucky Leganes side and will have to do better against Sevilla on Friday.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi does not often unveil new celebrations but when he does, they tend to go viral. The Argentine genius decided to reinvent his style after scoring a goal against Leganes and showed the world a new celebration.

We are SO lucky to have Lionel Messi 😍🐐 pic.twitter.com/JJREVb4j2M — Goal India (@Goal_India) June 18, 2020

According to sources close to the Barcelona, Lionel Messi's celebration was dedicated to his children.

“Lionel Messi dedicated his 699th goal as a professional to his three sons.”

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season. The diminutive forward has been unplayable at times and has pulled Barcelona out of several difficult situations. The restarted La Liga season has seen Lionel Messi create several outrageous moments on the pitch.

Lionel Messi was in inspirational form against Leganes and propelled Barcelona to safety yet again with an excellent second-half performance earlier this week.

The talismanic Barcelona captain showed exceptional vision in several moments in the first half and pulled the strings in the middle of the pitch for Barcelona. Ansu Fati's stunning opener prompted in a change in tactics from Leganes and Lionel Messi took full toll of the change in the second half.

Barcelona found more spaces in the midfield after the half-time interval and Lionel Messi grew into the game. With less than half an hour remaining in the match, the Barcelona captain embarked on a stunning dribble and drew a penalty for the Catalan side.

66': Lionel Messi dribbles past Unai Bustinza



66': Lionel Messi dribbles past Rubén Pérez



66': Lionel Messi is fouled in the box by Jonathan Silva



69': Lionel Messi scores the 699th goal of his career.



Nice. pic.twitter.com/DPXZhwH5ZL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2020

Lionel Messi stepped up to take the penalty himself and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to give Barcelona the lead.

Barcelona's talisman celebrated the 699th goal of his career with a celebration that went viral on social media. According to the source, Lionel Messi celebrated the goal by imitating a game character that his children are familiar with.

"He did it by imitating a pose made by one of the characters in a game they play to pass the time together.”

Lionel Messi's work-rate has been immense in the games that have taken place after the restart of the La Liga season. The Argentine forward has shown exceptional levels of energy and looks determined to lift the La Liga title this season.

Barcelona is currently at the top of the La Liga table with a provisional lead of five points. Real Madrid will play its game in hand later today against Valencia and will look to maintain the pressure on Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

As has been the norm, Lionel Messi is the most prolific player in La Liga season. The Argentine genius is currently the best goalscorer as well the best creator in the league. Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals and has registered 14 assists for Barcelona in La Liga this season and looks more unstoppable with every passing day.

Barcelona face a string of difficult tests in the coming weeks. The Catalan superstars will commence their series of litmus tests by taking on Sevilla on Friday. Lionel Messi will have to be at his supernatural best if Barcelona is to emerge victorious at the Ramon-Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Friday.

