Despite their disappointments in Europe, Barcelona have had a successful season in terms of domestic competitions. However, the last five days have put a dampener on the mood at Camp Nou.

They were thrashed 4-0 by rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday, which saw them miss out on a place in the final of the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana were aiming to swiftly return to winning ways on Monday against Girona and they had an added incentive to get the job done following Real Madrid's defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

However, Xavi’s side just couldn’t step up to the plate. Barcelona's frustrating performance saw them restricted to a goalless draw against 11th placed Girona.

Barcelona struggle in front of goal again

Barcelona struggled against Real Madrid and Girona and drew blanks in both games.

The attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Raphinha were disjointed and posed no threat to Girona for much of Monday’s fixture.

There was also no support from midfielders Gavi and Sergi Roberto, which is why the Blaugrana ended the game with just three shots on target against the visitors. Girona kept their first clean sheet since early February against Barca on Monday.

Barca miss chance to wrap up title

A draw against Girona means Barcelona are now 13 points ahead of Real Madrid with only 10 more league matches left. While this is certainly a healthy lead, they could've wrapped the title up sooner with a win against Girona.

They still have to face Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad in La Liga, which could prove to be tricky fixtures.

Xavi sought to play down the result of Monday’s game, but the bottom line is that they missed a chance to become champions with a few games to spare.

“I’ve heard on a program that this La Liga is ‘cheaper’. It surprises me and annoys me. It’s the post-Messi era, there has been an enormous effort, in order to put this team together, the team gives their all,” Xavi said.

“If we win La Liga we have to celebrate it in style. From within we value it. The feeling is that if Barca wins, it is valued less. But we will give it a lot of importance,” he said.

“It’s incredible for me to talk about a mini-crisis if we are 13 points ahead of Real Madrid and 15 ahead Atletico. The team has run, they have tried. They have exhausted themselves. We are the team that runs the most. We have given everything,” he added.

Barcelona still have a comfortable lead and it will take a capitulation of massive proportions for them to cede the title to Real Madrid. However, they are currently limping and that is something Xavi must sort out before their next game against Getafe.

