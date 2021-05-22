Barcelona to miss out on Lyon striker if manager Ronald Koeman leaves - Reports

Barcelona's pursuit of Lyon forward Memphis Depay will come to an end if the Spanish club's manager Ronald Koeman leaves at the end of the season, Mundo Deportivo reported.

Barcelona have had a disappointing season under Koeman, falling short in the La Liga title race. They also exited the Champions League in the round of 16 after a thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Spanish club managed to get a hold of some silverware in the form of the Copa del Rey last month.

Despite that, Koeman's future hangs in the balance. If the Dutch coach were to leave in the summer, it would jeopardize the club's attempts to sign Memphis Depay, who has made his potential move to Barcelona contingent on Koeman's presence in the dugout.

Depay, who has been a mainstay at Lyon since joining them in 2017, has been on Barcelona's radar ever since Ronald Koeman replaced Quique Setien in August.

The Netherlands international, who has registered 76 goals and 53 assists in the last five seasons, will be a free agent in June and has already confirmed his Lyon exit.

“I have changed here, I have grown up here," the Netherlands international told L'Equipe. "I have become a man. I look back on a wonderful period. I will not forget the beautiful memories here, just like the friendships. This was my home."

The former Manchester United forward also indicated that he is being chased by more than one club.

“Barcelona are interested in signing me, it’s true," he said. "But there are also other clubs in the race. I’ve not decided my future at the moment: I need some time then I’ll choose my next club. Today, I am a free agent, so the negotiation should not be too difficult, my mother could do it!”

Barcelona eyeing other options in attack

Even if the Depay deal falls through, Barcelona have plenty of options in the market. They are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero on a two-year deal.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is another target, although his price tag could be a sticking point in any potential deal.