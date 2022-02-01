“Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces” – Xavi’s old warning about Aubameyang resurfaces after deadline day transfer

An old quote from now Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has resurfaced following his move to Camp Nou on deadline day.

It was a dramatic deadline day perfectly fitting for this unusually active winter transfer window and the Catalan giants managed to acquire Gabon international Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Barcelona were initially thought to be keen to land Aubameyang on a loan deal but the move did not go through due to Arsenal not willing to cover any part of the striker's enormous wage.

He was the Gunners' highest earner making up to £340,000 per week and the Spanish club were only willing to pay a part of that due to their financial woes.

However, Blaugrana finally got their man on a free transfer when Arsenal agreed to terminate their contract with the 32-year-old.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on 31st January 2018 and served them well through tough times.

The goalscoring record of the Gabon international in Arsenal colors was quite sensational for a team that was anything but sensational.

The 32-year-old scored a total of 92 goals and created 21 for his teammates in 163 games for the club.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and banished from the first team for repeated disciplinary issues which resulted in Arteta desperately wanting to part ways with the striker.

Following his move to Camp Nou, an old quote from Xavi Hernandez has resurfaced in which he stated that players like Aubameyang and Sadio Mane are not perfect fits for his former club.

"[Sadio] Mane and Aubameyang can kill you in open space," Xavi said when discussing possible signings in the summer of 2020.

"But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces. I am thinking about players who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one.”

Is Aubameyang the right fit for Barcelona?

Barcelona were evidently chasing a number nine in January and their primary choice was Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid.

Xavi wanted Morata to cut his loan stint at Juventus short and move to Camp Nou but the deal failed to materialize.

In terms of pure goalscoring ability, Aubameyang has been one of the best in the past decade or so.

Piers Morgan: "Goodbye @Auba - 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, Premier League golden boot winner, and one of our best ever strikers who always played with such joy until our manager began publicly humiliating you. Thanks for everything, Pierre-Emerick, and good luck at Barcelona."

Whether Xavi can incorporate the gifted striker into his system and play to his strengths remains to be seen but Blaugrana should be happy that have got a player who was willing to play for them in their tough times and on a much lower salary.

Aubameyang has been a proven goalscorer in both England and Germany and should prove to be a more than capable replacement for Sergio Aguero, who had to unfortunately retire earlier this season due to heart problems.

In the January tranfer window, Xavi Hernandez also signed versatile attacker Ferran Torres from Manchester City on a £46.3m deal and Adama Traore from Wolves on loan besides Aubemayang.

