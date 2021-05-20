Barcelona in negotiations to sign 20-year-old midfielder - Reports

According to ESPN journalist Moises Llorens, Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Granada's Antonio Aranda. The 20-year old's contract expires at the end of the season, which means that Barcelona can sign him on a free transfer.

If the Spanish giants complete the signing of Antonio Aranda, they will send the 20-year to Barcelona B before he can play for the senior side.

Antonio Aranda is a product of the Granada youth academy. However, the Spaniard has only played twice for the senior side. Aranda has made one appearance in the Copa Del Rey this season, notching up an assist.

However, Barcelona aren't the only club interested in signing Antonio Aranda. Arch-rivals Real Madrid are also keen on bringing him into their Castilla side this summer.

El @FCBarcelona_es negocia la llegada de Antonio Aranda, centrocampista internacional Sub-19 con España. Acaba el 30 de junio contrato con el Granada... — moisESPN (@moillorens) May 17, 2021

Barcelona looking towards youth to strengthen their team

Due to Barcelona's financial struggles, they will be forced into signing free agents and young players to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. However, this is not a bad strategy from the Barcelona hierarchy.

The Blaugrana can take confidence from their own youngsters performing at a high level this season. The likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and Oscar Mingueza have been a staple in Barcelona's first team this season.

Apart from Antonio Aranda, Barcelona have their eye on a host of youngsters across Europe. The club is close to completing the signing of Russian prodigy Sergey Pinyaev. Barcelona are also looking to bring in Sevilla's 20-year-old goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona are also interested in other young players such as Real Valladolid's Ivan San Jose and Ismael Doukoure from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

The @FCBarcelona_es is negotiating the arrival of Antonio Aranda, U19 international midfielder with Spain. The contract with Granada ends on June 30 . pic.twitter.com/nHZx1HQKM1 — Masia Gems (@BarcaGems) May 18, 2021

Antonio Aranda is a versatile midfielder. The 20-year-old is capable of playing in an advanced role in midfield as well behind the striker. Aranda can also play on either flank if needed.

Despite only making two first-team appearances for Granada in his career, the midfielder has played regularly for Granada II. Aranda has made 40 appearances for Granada's second team and has 6 goals to his name.

Antonio Aranda is already a Spanish youth international. The youngster featured for Spain's U-19 team twice in 2019.