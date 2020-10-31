Barcelona bounced back from the loss to Real Madrid in the El Clasico with an impressive win against Juventus in the Champions League. The Blaugrana visit Alaves in the La Liga on Saturday.

Here is the latest from Camp Nou on 31st October 2020.

Josep Maria Bartomeu points finger at Neymar

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu blames Neymar for the way his presidency panned out, according to OKDiario. The Blaugrana finished last season without a trophy despite sacking two managers.

Neymar moved to PSG after the French side agreed to pay his release clause back in 2017. Despite winning the Ligue 1 in France, Neymar wanted to move back to Catalunya last summer.

Neymar #11 formerly of Barcelona

However, a deal could not be agreed to bring back the Brazilian last summer due to the fee involved. Bartomeu faced a no-confidence vote but elected to resign with his board or directors.

Speaking after his resignation Bartomeu said:

Today I can announce a piece of news that will extraordinarily change the club's revenue prospects for the coming years. The board of directors yesterday approved the acceptance of the requirements to participate in a future European Super League of football clubs, a project promoted by the big clubs in Europe.

The details of these requirements will be available to the next board of directors, and the decision on participation in this competition will have to be ratified by the next Assembly of Compromising Partners. And I also want to announce that we have approved the acceptance of the future new format of the Club World Cup.

Neymar prioritizing a new contract at PSG

Neymar is prioritizing a new contract after giving up on a dream return to Barcelona. The Brazilian's contract ends in 2022, but with Barcelona in a difficult financial position he has decided to commit his future to the French giants.

According to reports in the Mirror, there is a five-year contract on the table for the 28-year-old. PSG are on the top of Ligue 1 but lost their first fixture at home to Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.

Barcelona to renew interest in Eric Garcia in January

Barcelona will renew their interest in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in January, according to SportWitness. Barcelona made a bid for the defender in the last transfer window, but it was below the Premier League club's expectations.