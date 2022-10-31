Barcelona new signing could ask to leave in January if he doesn't start UCL clash against Viktoria Plzen: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Barcelona's new signing Pablo Torre could ask to leave the club in January if he is not given a start in their next UEFA Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen.

Torre, 19, was signed from Racing Santander at the start of the season. However, he has seldom been given a chance. The player has made only three first-team appearances for the Catalan club, playing a total 30 minutes of first-team football.

He is frustrated with the lack of minutes. Regular game time at his tender age is important for the player's growth. However, Xavi hasn't been able to provide that to the player so far.

With the Bluagrana already out of the UEFA Champions League and guaranteed to play in the Europa League, their away clash against Viktoria Plzen is nothing but a dead rubber.

Hence, Torre might get a chance to prove his mettle. Sergio Busquets is out of the clash due to suspension.

Hence, Xavi will have to sacrifice one of Pedri, Gavi, and Frank Kessie to accommodate the former Racing Stantander man to his XI.

Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence on Barcelona's disastrous UEFA Champions League campiagn

Barcelona fans were delighted when Robert Lewandowski was signed by the Catalan club at the start of the season. The Polish striker has been one of Europe's leading forwards over the last decade.

He started his career at the club in style and delivered immediately. Xavi's side's UEFA Champions League campaign couldn't have had a better start as they earned a 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen and Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick.

However, they lost three of their next four games and fell into a doldrum they could not recover from. Barca crashed out of the tournament and have been demoted to the Europa League.

Lewandowski recently stated that he is disappointed at the team's performances. The Pole told La Vanguardia (via Asianet):

"Obviously, I'm not happy; Barcelona should be in the last 16, But before I came to Barca, I was already aware that the first season could definitely be more difficult than it should be, "We are in the process of rebuilding, which takes time; we must be patient. I'm sure these setbacks will make us grow as a team and that everything will be different next season. We are evolving. I wasn't expecting to arrive and that everything would go well in season one. I insist that it is a process that requires time and patience."

