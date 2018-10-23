Barcelona News: Big update on Neymar's return, January transfer plans revealed and more – 22nd October 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.89K // 23 Oct 2018, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

#1 No place for Neymar at Barcelona

Rumours of a possible return for Neymar have been spreading in the media in the last 2-3 weeks and they have been getting stronger and stronger. Barcelona have now made their intentions clear and said that they will not be re-signing him.

Joseph Bartomeu was talking to the Catalunya Radio (via ESPN) when he made it clear that they do not have any plans to re-sign the Brazilian. "Neymar? He left and there are no plans to bring him back," he told Catalunya Radio.

Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 after the Ligue 1 side activated his €222 million clause. The forward has been in the shadows of Kylian Mbappe and rumours suggest that he is looking to leave the French side.

#2 Rafinha looking to leave Barcelona

Rafinha has revealed that he will be looking for a move away from Barcelona if he does not get enough game time. The midfielder was free to leave the club in the summer as well but failed to find a club to move to.

Rafinha was quoted by Mundo Deportivo saying, “Now I’m only thinking about these months with Barça, which is what I want. If in January they do not count on me, then the best thing for me and for them (the club) will be a way out. But I am happy here.”

The Brazilian central midfielder was all set to join Inter Milan after his loan spell ended but Nerazzurri opted against the move.

#3 No plans to buy anyone in January

Barcelona president, Joseph Bartomeu has revealed that the club has no plans to buy anyone in January. The Catalan side are looking to bank on the 'B' team players as back-ups as per the president.

“We don’t plan to sign anyone in January unless the coaches ask for someone before then. It’s a smaller squad because we have B team players who can make the first team. Our objective is that players from La Masia make the first team,” said Bartomeu (via ESPN).