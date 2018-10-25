×
Barcelona News: Suarez wants £70M defender at Camp Nou, Valverde to sell winger and more – 24th October 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
40   //    25 Oct 2018, 01:36 IST

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference
FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

#1 Luiz Suarez wants Skriniar at Barcelona

Luiz Suarez has revealed that he would love it if Barcelona signs Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. The central defender is highly rated by the Serie A side and pundits around the world.

The 23-year-old has been on top of his form for quite some time and has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou. Manchester United were said to be keen on signing him but the £70 million price tag stopped their move.

“He is doing excellent things at Inter. He’s fast, strong in defence, gets up well, anticipates attacks and makes very few mistakes. He has all the qualities of a high-level central defender. Barcelona would do an excellent job by recruiting him,” Suarez told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

#2 Rafinha told he can't leave Barcelona

Rafinha revealed last week that he will be looking for a move away in January if he does not get enough play time. however, things have changed in the past few days and the midfielder has been told that he will not be allowed to leave any time soon.

“I have a lot of friends in Milan, I talk to [Mauro] Icardi often. I had a great time there, I felt like I was part of a family,” he said to SportMediaset (via Football Espana).

“I experienced exciting moments like the return to the Champions League which we achieved against Lazio, and of course I got back to playing after a long time out. That said, I think the door closed this summer. I’m still in touch with my former teammates, the medical staff and the directors, but the door is closed and I don’t think it can be re-opened. Now I’m happy at Barcelona,” added the Brazilian.

#3 Valverde decides to sell Malcom

Barcelona chief executive, Oscar Grau has hinted that Ernesto Valverde has decided to sell Malcom. The winger has not managed to impress the manager and they will be cashing in on him according to SPORT.

Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be leading the race right now. Both clubs have been linked with a €50 million move for the winger who Barcelona hijacked from AS Roma in the summer.



Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
