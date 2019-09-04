Barcelona News: Alexis Sánchez issues warning against his former club, says Inter can beat Barça

Alexis Sánchez (L) with Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi

What’s the story?

Inter Milan’s new recruit, Alexis Sánchez, has issued a warning against Barcelona after being drawn in the same group as the Catalan giants. According to the Chilean, Inter Milan have enough firepower in their ranks to get the better of Barcelona.

In case you didn’t know

Alexis Sanchez has managed to seal a temporary exit from Old Trafford after 18 complicated months at Manchester United. The Chilean international has penned a season-long loan deal with Antonio Conte’s side which will see the attacker playing for the Nerazzurri till 30th June 2020.

However, before moving to England, Alexis Sánchez enjoyed a terrific three-year spell at the Camp Nou. The Chilean starred in an attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and David Villa, helping Barcelona to win as many as six trophies during his tenure at the Camp Nou. Sánchez was transferred to Arsenal following the high-profile arrival of Neymar Jr in 2013.

Nevertheless, Inter Milan have been drawn in a tough group containing Barcelona and Borrussia Dortmund. Czech Republic champions Slavia Prague is the only David in amongst the three Goliaths in Group F.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Inter’s official club website, Sánchez has opened up about the prospect of facing his old club in the Champions League group phase. He said:

“It's always a special occasion to play against Barcelona. I had great times there, good team-mates. It will be a difficult game bit we have to believe in our group.”

"We have the players to beat Barcelona and we will fight."

The 30-year-old winger has also expressed his desire of winning some silver-wares for his new recruiters.

"I like to play and I'm finding myself fitting nicely at Inter. I want to win something and we have to fight for that with my team-mates. That is what lets you win, being united. If we can do that, we can win many more things."

What’s next?

Inter Milan will play Udinese next in Serie A on 15th of September after the International break.

The Nerazzurri are also scheduled to face Barcelona in a Champions League Group F fixture on 2nd of October at Camp Nou.