Barcelona News: Antoine Griezmann reveals Lionel Messi has not welcomed him yet

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Barcelona recruit Antoine Griezmann has revealed that Lionel Messi is yet to welcome him to the Camp Nou, adding that the Argentine talisman has not contacted him since his arrival at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann ended his tedious transfer saga with the Blaugrana after he completed a £107.5 million move to the Catalan giants earlier this month.

The forward signed a five-year deal with Barcelona amid a bitter feud between the Spanish champions and Atletico Madrid.

Before the official announcement, the Rojiblancos accused Barcelona of breaking transfer protocol by holding secret negotiations with Griezmann back in March before a drop in his release clause.

The Madrid outfit recently submitted a formal complaint against the Catalans and urged them to pay the remainder of the original buy-out value for the Frenchman's services.

The 28-year-old himself still has to win some of his new teammates over after he infamously snubbed Barcelona after being linked to them for months last summer.

The World Cup winner announced his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid in a highly-publicised documentary that infuriated fans as well as some of the players and staff within the club.

The heart of the matter

Griezmann has revealed that he received a warm welcome from his new teammates who were present with him on Barcelona's pre-season tour to Japan. He added that while Luis Suarez has contacted him and welcomed him to the club, he has received no word from Messi.

Both Messi and Suarez are absent from the tour after taking part in a gruelling Copa America campaign.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo about his new teammates, the former Atletico Madrid star revealed (via AS English), “To be honest, I didn't have a very good start because I got nutmegged twice in my first training session - Rakitic did one of them. Luckily I've learned my lesson.”

“As for the phonecalls, Messi still hasn't called me, but Suárez has. Congratulated me and welcomed me on board.”

What's next?

Griezmann is set to make his debut for Barcelona when they face Premier League giants Chelsea in a club-friendly later today.