Barcelona News: Antoine Griezmann says he is 'hurt' by Atletico Madrid's attitude after his move to Camp Nou

What's the story?

Barcelona's new recruit, Antoine Griezmann, has responded to the bitter transfer row between the Catalan giants and his former club Atletico Madrid, stating that he is 'hurt' by the latter's reaction to his big move to Camp Nou this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have been embroiled in a bitter feud with Atletico Madrid in the course of their transfer negotiations with Griezmann, who signed for the Spanish champions after his £107 million release clause was triggered.

Prior to the announcement of the Frenchman's signing, the Rojiblancos accused the Blaugrana of breaking transfer rules by holding negotiations with the Frenchman back in March.

The Madrid outfit claimed that Barcelona held secret negotiations with the World Cup winner before his release clause dropped from £180 million to £107 million at the start of July.

Atletico added that the Catalan outfit had disrespected them with the move and demanded that they pay the remaining amount of the original buy-out clause owing to the premature negotiations.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently revealed that Atletico Madrid had even attempted to get Griezmann banned by asking the organisation to block his player license following his move.

The heart of the matter

Griezmann has revealed that Atletico's reaction to his summer transfer has 'hurt' him, especially since he still has a place for them in his heart.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said:

"It hurts, for everything I've done. I tried to do everything the club asked me to do. When we had the meeting I was clear with them and they also with me, but in the end what was said between us has not been done. I don't know why but it is like that."

When asked about how the Wanda Metropolitano will receive him when he returns in a Barcelona shirt, he said:

"I imagine it will be a bit difficult. But I understand it... the love I have for the coach, my teammates, and the fans is very great. As with Real Sociedad. They are the two clubs that gave me everything and made me a footballer, a world champion. Everything."

What's next?

Barcelona are next scheduled to take on Arsenal in the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday.