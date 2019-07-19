Barcelona News: Atletico make formal complaint to La Liga over Griezmann transfer fee

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 84 // 19 Jul 2019, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Griezmann sealed his dream move to Barcelona earlier this month

What's the story?

According to Chris Burton of Goal, Atletico Madrid believe they are still owed €80 million as a part of Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona and have reported the Catalan giants to LaLiga, thereby opening legal proceedings for the same.

The Rojibloncos believe a deal was agreed with Barcelona when the Frenchman's release clause was set at €200 million and have registered a formal complaint as they believe they're owed €80 million.

In case you didn't know...

After rejecting Barcelona's advances in favor of staying in the Spanish capital last season, Griezmann's dream move came to fruition this summer as the Frenchman completed his transfer for the exit clause amount, believed to be €120 million at the time.

The Catalan giants had agreed personal terms with the Frenchman as early as March and Atleti were under the impression that Barcelona would pay his then release clause amount of €200 million.

Griezmann's release clause dropped to €120 million at the beginning of the month and although Barcelona were expected to stick to their initial agreement, the time to pay the amount had lapsed and upon completion of the deal, the Catalan giants completed the deal for the reduced fee.

The heart of the matter

Although Barcelona believe they are not guilty of any wrongdoing, Atletico Madrid believe they are owed €80 million and have in turn opened legal proceedings.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has vowed that the Rojiblancos will do everything in their power to get what they're entitled to and has also gone on to claim that the club have evidence of Barcelona's clandestine activities to complete the deal.

Atleti had initially planned to take the issue to FIFA, football's biggest governing body but It is now up to the Spanish FA to work out a truce.

What's next?

Griezmann has sealed his move to Barcelona but with his former club lodging an official complaint, the saga looks set to drag on.

Advertisement

Due to the financial significance of the deal and the clear conflict of interest between the two parties, no immediate truce is expected as the Spanish FA look to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Representatives from both clubs are set to get together with the La Liga committee in order to work out an amicable solution with all parties, as the Spanish FA are said to organize a hearing on Thursday.