Barcelona news: Catalan giants face a potential fine and stadium closure over balls being thrown onto the field by fans during El Clasico

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering to impose a €1,500 fine on Barcelona for an incident that took place during the goalless draw against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

💜👊 @realmadriden became the first visiting team to keep a clean sheet at the Camp Nou in 34 matches!#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9VYFNfzSiF — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 19, 2019

The committee also plans to issue a threat of stadium closure after the referee, Alejandro Hernández Hernández, indicated in his match report that on account of balls being thrown onto the pitch, the game had to be halted for a minute and thirty seconds.

The decision is based on Article 101.2 of the disciplinary code that states:

"It is considered a serious incident and will be sanctioned with a fine up to €3,000 with a threat of closure [of their stadium] the throwing of balls or any other item onto the field of play."

Ongoing protests in Catalonia affected the on-field proceedings

The game, which was originally scheduled for October 26th had to be moved due to political tension at that time. It was eventually held on December 19th but still the unrest continued and many protesters clashed with police outside, while thousands of fans inside Barcelona's stadium held banners urging the Spanish government to "sit and talk" with those demanding Catalan independence.

💥 Barcelona were fined 1,500 euros and a warning to close part of the Camp Nou stands by the RFEF Competition Committee for yellow balls being thrown onto the field during Wednesday's game against Real Madrid #ElClásico [efe] pic.twitter.com/5ohRf0CE0z — FC Barcelona Fl 🎗️ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 20, 2019

As the match at the Nou Camp approached the hour-mark, the referee was forced to stop play as fans pelted loads of inflatable balls on the field, which bore the message "Sit and Talk".

It remains to be seen what action the Catalan club faces for this raucous behaviour from a section from their fans.