Barcelona News: Di Maria reveals he'd join Barcelona only for Messi

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
73   //    11 Jun 2019, 14:44 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di María has confessed that he is willing to forget his Real Madrid past and join Barcelona, only to play alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi.

In case you didn’t know….

Di María enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign as he netted 19 times and provided 17 assists in all competitions for PSG. The Argentine played a crucial role for the French giants in absence of Neymar as they won the Ligue 1 title comfortably.

However, Di Maria’s golden days will always be regarded as his time at Real Madrid. In the 2013-14 season, he helped Los Blancos to their tenth Champions League triumph by putting in a superb performance against Atletico Madrid in the final.

Meanwhile, Barcelona ended their campaign in a disappointing manner. The Catalan giants endured two debacles in the form of a Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Liverpool and the Copa del Rey final defeat against Valencia in a span of two weeks as their dream of winning another treble crashed.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, Di María has opened up on the possibility of joining Messi at Barcelona.

"I love playing with [Messi].
“I love watching him in training, too. The things he does, it's something unique - it's impossible to explain.
"I had the chance of going to Barcelona and it did not happen. And the truth is that if I was going to go, it was to be with him, to see him every day.
"When he's on the ball, I'm a spectator."
Di Maria went on to add that despite playing for Real Madrid previously, he will have no problem playing for their arch-rivals Barcelona.

"My relationship with Real Madrid is over because my cycle has ended there.
"Frankly I would have no problem playing at Barcelona.
"The only club I couldn't sign for is Newell's Old Boys because I'm a big fan of Rosario Central."

What’s next?

Di María and Messi will be eager to help Argentina win the upcoming Copa America in Brazil.

Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Angel di Maria Lionel Messi Barcelona Transfer News La Liga News La Liga Teams
