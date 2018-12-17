×
Barcelona news: Ernesto Valverde wants 'four centre-backs who can play'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
479   //    17 Dec 2018, 22:37 IST

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has opened up about the club's defensive shortcomings and the possibility of signing defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being at the top of the table, the Catalan giants' defensive capabilities have been questionable, with the side having conceded 19 goals in LaLiga so far.

Gerard Pique's performances have been polarising: while the 31-year-old made mistakes in games against Girona and Leganes, he proved to be a reliable figure in other games like the one against Levante.

With the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo also out, Valverde's defensive options have been reduced considerably.

The heart of the matter

Amid transfer links to an array of players, Valverde has spoken about the upcoming transfer window and the possibility that lies there.

According to a report in Sport English, the Barca boss is targetting four centre-backs.

"We want four centre-backs who can play," Valverde said.

"That Pique would be recovering would be great news, because we would be taking on the rest of the season, like at the start, with four centre-backs," added Valverde.

"We will wait and we want to be optimistic. We will evaluate things this week or the next how things are, and we will see. We are Barca and we want to have a team that can respond to what is coming. I think about the centre-backs I have and those in Barca B, later we will see what happens in the market."

What's next?

Barcelona are coming off of a phenomenal victory over Levante on Sunday, re-establishing their lead in LaLiga and earning Lionel Messi a number of individual records.

The Catalan giants will hope to extend their three-point lead when they face Celta Vigo this weekend.

