Barcelona news: Fans will reportedly not be able to attend Antoine Griezmann's official unveiling as a Barca player

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona fans will reportedly not witness Antoine Griezmann's official presentation as the club has decided that the event will not be open to the public.

In case you didn't know

Griezmann's proposed move to Barcelona appears to be nearing its completion as the Catalan giants have reportedly paid the Frenchman's €120 million release clause.

The World Cup winner's transfer saga with the Spanish champions has been a longstanding one. Last year, he infamously snubbed the Blaugrana using a documentary after being heavily linked with the club all summer. The decision did not go down well with players and fans of the club, with the 27-year-old being the subject of jeers and abuse at Camp Nou multiple times following the incident.

A year later, the France international is reported to be unveiled as a Barcelona player following an agreement between the Catalans and Atletico Madrid, whose relationship has been marred by tension in recent weeks.

The Rojiblancos had previously accused the Blaugrana of breaking transfer rules by holding talks with Griezmann back in March when his release clause was still €200 million. The buy-out clause dropped to €120 million at the start of July.

The heart of the matter

According to Marca, Barcelona supporters will be unable to attend Griezmann's impending unveiling as a Blaugrana player as the official presentation will not be open to the public as the pitch at the Camp Nou is currently being changed, which will make it difficult for the presentation to be held there.

The report further claims that unless the club decides on a venue, Griezmann's first meeting with the fans will be at the Joan Gamper match on August 4.

What's next?

Other sources have reported that Griezmann is scheduled to be unveiled as a Barcelona player in front of supporters at Camp Nou on Monday, so it's best to take Marca's report with a pinch of salt at the moment.