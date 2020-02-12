Barcelona News: Former Blaugrana vice-president unsure about Lionel Messi contract renewal

Former Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre says he doesn't know if Lionel Messi will renew his contract at the Nou Camp amid a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the club captain. There has been a lot of speculation regarding whether or not the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner could actually part ways with the Catalan giants.

Messi's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and over this, he reportedly has a clause in his contract which enables him to walk away at the end of any season.

Speaking to Cope and Radio MARCA about Messi's situation, Mestre said,

"I have no idea whether he'll renew, it's asking very little.

"His father is negotiating the renewal. I always respect contact with the players. I only intervened when it was the moment to talk."

Mestre also opened up on Messi's request to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain. He said,

"Messi directly asked [Josep Maria] Bartomeu for the return of Neymar, but he didn't put pressure on him."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has long been seen as one of the few clubs that Messi could consider should the day come where he leaves Barcelona. But, the Catalan coach reaffirmed that he hopes the Blaugrana captain retires at the Nou Camp. The Man City head coach said,

"He will stay there [at Barca], that's my wish."

At 32, Messi has an important decision to make and only time will tell if there's a realistic possibility of him parting ways with the defending La Liga champions.