Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong picks his top four players from each position

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What is the story?

Barcelona bound Ajax sensation, Frenkie de Jong, has picked his top four players from each position of the field. The Dutch prodigy has picked Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff as his favorite forward player, while Edwin Van der Sar, Ronald Koeman and Andres Iniesta were mentioned in the list for the favorite goalkeeper, defender and midfielder positions respectively.

In case you didn’t know….

The Ajax sensation is all set to join Barcelona in July as the Catalan giants has managed to price out the midfield phenom, with an astonishing transfer fees of €75 plus add-ons.

Despite having several options in his hands, including the likes of Manchester City and PSG, the Netherlands international chose Barcelona as his next destination to follow the path of several other Dutch legends.

The heart of the matter

When asked to pick a player from each position, Frenkie de Jong has picked three former Barcelona players in his top four list.

For the goalkeeper, de Jong has opted for the former Manchester United and Ajax keeper, Edwin Van der Sar.

"My favourite goalkeeper is Edwin Van der Sar, because he's a legend for Holland and for Dutch football. He was an extraordinary goalkeeper, with great reflexes, he was good with his feet... he's my goalkeeper."

For the best defender, he chose Dutch defender Ronald Koeman.

"The defender I would choose it Ronald Koeman. He scored the most important goal for Barça in the European Cup. He was good with the ball and he had a great shot. And defensively he was very strong."

As for the midfield, the player went with Andres Iniesta. He explained,

"For midfield, I will go with Andres Iniesta. I watched a lot of his games and I loved his way of playing, his technique. There's hardly anyone with his talent. He also scored goals, his dribbling ability is extraordinary, his capacity to pass... simply extraordinary."

The last player that the midfielder chose was Johan Cruyff.

"I would choose Johan Cruyff. Of course I think he's the best player in Holland's history and he was also very important for Barça, so I will go with Cruyff."

What’s Next?

Frenkie de Jong is expected to start for Netherlands in the upcoming UEFA Nations League semi-final against England on 6th June.