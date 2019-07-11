Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong says that there is more pressure to win the Champions League at the Camp Nou

FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Frenkie de Jong

What's the story?

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has claimed that there is more pressure to win the UEFA Champions League at his new club.

In case you didn't know...

The former Ajax midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign with Ajax as the Dutch giants won the domestic double in 2018/19. Ajax also enjoyed an extended run in the Champions League, where they defeated European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semi-finals.

Despite the presence of talented players in the Ajax squad, de Jong was pulling all the strings from the centre of the park. Owing to his brilliant performances, the Dutch sensation was the centre of attraction across Europe.

Barcelona wasted no time and splashed €75 million to secure the services of de Jong in the winter transfer window.

De Jong is already being hailed as the next big thing across Europe. His ability to dictate play on the pitch by creating spaces and picking out his team-mates with vision sets him apart from the rest.

The heart of the matter

De Jong believes there is more pressure to win the Champions League at Barcelona.

Speaking in a recent interview, de Jong said:

"I believe that Barça, as much as myself, want to win the Champions League this year. I hope we'll be able to do that.”

"I know that nobody expected Ajax to win the Champions League but the pressure is very high there too. In the Dutch Cup and the league they expect you to win everything and do it by playing attractive football."

"At Barça, it's the same, but there's also more pressure to win the Champions League. If you're Barça, you have to win all the titles available."

De Jong also talked about the similarities between Ajax and Barcelona.

“I like to play attacking football, to play attractive [football] for the people. I think the people who come to the stadium need to enjoy the game. I think that's Cruyff's philosophy, as well. I think it's just part of Ajax and Barcelona."

What's next?

It remains to be seen how quickly de Jong can settle into his new life at the Camp Nou. Barcelona will look to retain their LaLiga crown in this coming season, and de Jong will want to establish his place in the starting XI immediately.