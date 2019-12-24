Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong suggests Matthijs de Ligt could join Blaugrana in the near future

Frenkie de Jong

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said that his good friend and former teammate Matthijs de Ligt could yet make a move to the Camp Nou in the near future.

Both players rose through the ranks at the Ajax academy together, impressing for Jong Ajax and getting promoted to the first team in the 2016/17 season. The duo achieved tremendous success as part of a youthful Ajax team that won the Eredivisie as well as the KNVB Cup last season, and even reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

The youngsters attracted the attention of top clubs around Europe with their stellar performances on the field last year and it would be only a matter of time before the big teams came calling. Barcelona were the first to make a move, as the Catalans announced the signing of de Jong in January of this year in a deal that came into effect from July. De Ligt’s future, on the other hand, was a subject of tremendous speculation over the summer. However, the talented defender ultimately settled on a move to Turin to join Juventus.

de Jong wants de Ligt at the Camp Nou in the near future

Matthijs de Ligt

Since leaving Ajax, the two players have enjoyed contrasting fortunes with their new clubs. While de Jong has continued to impress with the Blaugrana, de Ligt has struggled with the Old Lady, as his defensive errors have made headlines. However, during the interview, de Jong only had praise for his friend and also remained hopeful that they could play together for Barcelona in a few years.

He took the decision [to go to Juventus] and, in general, things are going well for him in Turin, but that doesn't mean he couldn't come to Barcelona in a few years.

The Dutch midfielder also assessed the overall performance of the Catalans this season and admitted that there was room for improvement.

We play a great game and then you're left wondering, one game later, where did that good football go.

Since his move to the Camp Nou, de Jong has been handed a slightly different role, but the Dutchman has no complaints and revealed his delight at seeing a lot of action so far.

My versatility is an advantage, as the coach says. Now I play mainly on the left side of the centre, also because Arthur (Melo) is injured. I'm really happy to have played a lot in these first months.

However, the former Ajax man believes that he can perform even better for his team and earmarked the area that he would like to improve.

I've been able to show my ability at times, I can do so much more. I'm not as dominant as I was at Ajax. In my current position I need to score goals and set them up.