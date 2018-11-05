Barcelona News: Big transfer plans for next summer revealed, Stunning swap deal planned, and more – 5th November 2018

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

#1 Willian - Malcom swap deal?

Barcelona's have been looking to sign Willian for a long time and they are set to make another move in January according to reports in La Sexta. The Spanish channel claims that the Catala side are desperate to sign the Brazilian and are ready to offer Malcom in any deal to sign him.

The report also claims that Willian's agents have already met with Barca and are working on a deal. The Chelsea star claimed that he was very happy at Chelsea and he is in love with the club but this might be his last chance to join the Spanish giants and it looks like he might just on it.

Chelsea are not willing to let him go just yet. However, La Sexta claims that the prospect of getting Malcom in return and also some cash might just change the club's stance. [READ MORE]

#2 Barcelona interested in Cengiz Under

Barcelona's search are on the lookouts for a right winger has taken them to Italy. SPORT claim that the Catalan side are scouting Cengiz Under ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spanish report suggests that Ariedo Braida was sent to watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina. The Serie A match wasn't the best one for the Turkish winger but that has not stopped Barca from dropping their interest in him.

SPORT claim that Blaugrana are confident of sealing the deal for €27 million. However, with the recent 'hijacking' of Malcom, it might be difficult for the Spanish side to convince the Italian side.

#3 Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich to Camp Nou next summer?

And time for the rumour of the day! If reports in Mundo Deportivo and Don Balona are to be believed, Barcelona are going to have big summer in 2019!

Don Balon claim that Harry Kane will be the top priority for Blaugrana. They are looking for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and have set sights on the Tottenham star. He is set to cost over €150 million but the Catalan side believe it will be worth it.

Mundo Deportivo, on the other hand, claims that the main target for next summer is going to Joshua Kimmich. The German has been in top form for Bayern Munich and Ernesto Valverde has set sights on him. The report claims he will be available for just over €50 million as his contract expires only in 2023.