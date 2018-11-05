Reports: Barcelona eye stunning 'cash + player' deal with Chelsea

The BIG move

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona are set to make another move for Willian according to reports in La Sexta. The Spanish channel claims that the Caltana side are desperate to sign him and are willing to include Malcom in the deal to land the Brazilian winger.

In case you didn’t know…

Barcelona's interest in Willian has been in the news for some time now. The Catalan side made several moves for the Chelsea man but could not agree a deal with The Blues.

Sarri was keen on working with Willian and every single offer put forward by Barcelona was rebuffed. The Spanish giants signed Malcom as a cheaper alternative but he has not impressed so far.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are reportedly not happy with Malcolm's efforts in training and do not see him as a part of the club's future already. The Catalan side are now looking to sign Willian again and are willing to offer Malcom + cash to sweeten the deal.

Sport Witness claim that Barcelona are ready to offer €20 million plus the player to Chelsea in January. They had paid €41 million to sign Malcom and believe that The Blues will be ready to let go of Willian for the offer that they have readied.

Rumour probability: 6/10

La Sexta have been a reliable source for some of the Barcelona rumours. They were one of the first to report the Vidal and Malcom deals in the summer and there is a good chance that they might be spot on once again!

Barcelona's interest in Willian is well known and January might be the last chance for the Brazilian to join them as well. Coutinho moved from the Premier League to Barcelona last January and with Willian not cup-tied in the Champions League, this deal might be a better one for Barca.

Video

What’s next?

Chelsea might be reluctant at first to sell Willian as he has done well so far this season. However, the prospect of getting a highly talented young player like Malcom in exchange for a 30-year-old Willian might be something they will consider. It all depends on Maurizio Sarri – will he stick with Willian for the season or get the deal done with Barcelona?