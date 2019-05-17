Barcelona news: 'I think I'm just going to pass the ball to Messi!', says De Jong on Camp Nou training

New Barcelona recruit Frenkie de Jong has expressed his excitement at his new journey with the Spanish champions, stating that he is particularly "dying" to train with Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

De Jong was promptly signed by the Catalan giants for €75 million after having impressed in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with Dutch giants Ajax.

The Holland international has only spent two full seasons in the Eredivisie but has caught the attention of several football giants this season.

The 22-year-old has helped Ajax to the Dutch league title and the KNVB Cup, while also playing a pivotal role in their journey in the Champions League. After defeating the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid on their way to the semi-finals of the European competition, Ajax met their downfall against Tottenham Hotspur.

His Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to be joining him at Barcelona although the defender has not confirmed any move yet.

De Jong has expressed his excitement at meeting the Barcelona captain and has insisted that while he would try to adapt to the football played at Camp Nou, he will not change his style of play.

The Dutchman said (via The Daily Mail), "I'm very excited to see Messi during training. I think I'm only going to pass the ball to him!

"I'm not going to change the way I am, I do not care if I'm going to be the centre of attention in Barcelona. I'm curious to know how I'm going to adapt there and I'm eager to learn from the best people around me."

Barcelona may have won consecutive La Liga titles but their hopes of lifting the European trophy were dashed when they squandered a three-goal lead against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Catalan giants will now hope to win another title before the season draws to a close, as they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.