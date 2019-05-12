×
Barcelona news: 'I was happy Barca got knocked out of the Champions League because of Suarez', says former Chelsea defender

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
12 May 2019, 10:21 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf revealed that he was happy Barcelona got kicked out of the Champions League because of the level of disrespect he has for Luis Suarez.

In case you didn't know...

Suarez did not receive a warm welcome on his return to Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final fixture between Barcelona and Liverpool.

The Uruguayan was jeered at by home fans as the Catalan giants squandered their three-goal lead to present Liverpool with another opportunity to win the Champions League. He was also heavily criticised for the manner in which he played the game.

The 32-year-old forward was also on the receiving end of criticism in the first leg after he wildly celebrated a goal he scored against the Reds. A section of fans and pundits called the celebration "disrespectful" to his former club and the supporters.

The heart of the matter

Leboeuf admitted that his aversion to players like Suarez made him happy about Barcelona's Champions League exit, telling RMC Sport (via AS), "I admire Barcelona, but I was happy they got knocked out because of Luis Suárez."

"I have no respect for players like him. He's a top player, but he's a cheat and a moaner. I hate the way he plays."

"If I were still a player, I don't think I'd make it through a whole match [against Suárez], and I think I'd do everything in my power to make sure he didn't finish the match, either."

The World Cup winner went on to call Suarez a "bad example" to youngsters. "He's a bad example to youngsters. I can't stand seeing players like that out on the field."


What's next?

Suarez's season is all but over after he underwent knee surgery recently. Meanwhile, Barcelona, who have already won La Liga, will look to secure another trophy when they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final later this month.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez
