Barcelona news: Former official Josep Maria Minguella says that he won't go to the Camp Nou as long as Griezmann is at Barca

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 241 // 15 Jul 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Antoine Griezmann

What's the story?

Former Barcelona official, Josep Maria Minguella, has bluntly stated that he will not visit the Camp Nou as long as Antoine Griezmann is playing for Barcelona.

The former football agent was not too pleased by Griezmann's infamous snub last year, adding that the manner in which he did it was not right.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann was widely expected to switch Atletico Madrid for Barcelona last year after he was heavily linked with the Catalan giants for months. The club were reported to have even reserved the No. 7 shirt for the forward.

In what was a shocking revelation for the Blaugrana, the France international decided to stay at Madrid and announced his decision via a highly-publicised documentary called 'La Decision'. He further committed his future to the Rojiblancos by signing a new five-year deal with them.

The embarrassing manner in which the Catalans were snubbed riled up players, officials, and fans of the club. The 28-year-old consequently faced the wrath of the Barcelona brigade whenever he returned to Camp Nou following the decision.

However, Griezmann finally ended his tedious saga with Barcelona on Friday when he signed for them in a €120 million move.

The heart of the matter

Minguella, however, remains annoyed by Griezmann's antics and has declared that he would not visit Camp Nou as long as the forward plays for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Sport English, he said, "We have to remember that last year some of Griezmann's agents met with Barcelona's people at a restaurant in Tibidabo and reached an agreement. He had the possibility to go back on that, that's clear, but I think the way he did it -- and many socios think the same -- was not correct."

"The proof is in how he was received at Camp Nou (when he returned still at Atletico Madrid). I don't think it was the right way to do it and for that reason, while he's at Barcelona, I will not go to the stadium. I said that and I will do it. I will watch the games on television."

Advertisement

He added, "I wish Griezmann a lot of luck as a Barça player and hope he has a lot of success, but I have always asked all players -- from Maradona to Messi -- to have the utmost respect for Barcelona."

What's next?

You can catch Barcelona in action when they face Chelsea in a club friendly on July 23. It remains to be seen how Griezmann will fit into Barcelona's already rich attack.