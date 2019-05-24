Barcelona news: "It was clearly a mental block, we didn't play our football either," Barca star laments Champions League exit

Liverpool thrashed Barcelona 4-0 during the return leg of the Champions League Semi Final

What's the story?

While being interviewed ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey final, Gerard Pique discussed the 4-0 loss at Anfield and bowing out of the UEFA Champions League. He also drew similarities between the Liverpool game and Roma's sensational 3-0 comeback that kicked the Catalan giants out in the quarter finals last year.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool pulled off one of the most magical Champions League comebacks ever witnessed when the Reds scored four goals in the semi-finals return leg to overturn Barca's 3-0 win in the first leg.

In the first leg, Barca talisman Lionel Messi scored a brace that included a stunning freekick to put his team firmly ahead after Luis Suarez opened the scoring. No one expected a Liverpool team that was missing important players to overturn the deficit and come out on top, yet that was just what happened.

It wasn't the first time that Barcelona lost a firm lead from the first leg. In 2018, they beat AS Roma 4-1 in the first leg, only to lose 3-0 in the second leg and get knocked out due to the away goal rule.

The heart of the matter

Gerard Pique opened up about Barcelona's Champions League failure this season, while revealing what transpired that fateful day.

"With the first goal coming so early, unconsciously you could envisage what happened against Roma. Then two more arrived quickly, and it looked too similar to what had happened a year before.

"It was clearly a mental block, but we didn't play our football either. We lacked everything. And they [Liverpool] pressed very high, they were very intense, and Anfield also played its role...

"We were incapable. Sometimes it happens. It was a really tough day. It has been difficult to recover emotionally because as the days have passed we have not been able to forget the defeat. It is a collapse that will linger for some time. But you have to keep moving forward."

What's next?

Barcelona look to double their trophy count this season as they visit the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville where they will face Valencia in a bid to win the Copa del Rey.