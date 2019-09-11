Barcelona News: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez unlikely to feature against Valencia

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to miss out on yet another game this season as the injured forwards will reportedly not feature in the Catalan giants' La Liga clash against Valencia this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Messi is yet to make a competitive appearance for Barcelona this season after picking up a calf injury before the team's pre-season tour of the United States this summer.

Suarez is also sidelined after picking up an Achilles tendon injury during Barcelona's opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames last month.

Ernesto Valverde's men suffered a disappointing start to the season without the services of Messi, losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao and managing a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted club Osasuna. However, they did manage to beat Real Betis 5-2.

The heart of the matter

While Valverde expressed his desire to see Messi return after the international break, it appears he will have to wait a little longer as the Argentine is unlikely to feature against Valencia this weekend.

Although the injury is not considered serious, the club will not risk Messi by playing him this weekend as he is yet to get back to full fitness.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient missed Tuesday's training session with his teammates as he continues his rehabilitation work away from the group.

Suarez, who was initially tipped to make his return against Valencia, is also believed to be a doubt for the weekend's game.

What's next?

There are three more training sessions scheduled before Barcelona host Valencia on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if either Messi or Suarez will get better before then.

In case Messi misses the game against Valencia, his next possible option for a return will be the Blaugrana's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.