Barcelona News: Luis Suarez admits it 'would not be strange' for the Catalan giants to sign a new number nine

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has conceded that it "would not be strange" for the Catalan giants to sign another number nine in the near future but insists he is determined to keep delivering for the Spanish champions.

In case you didn't know...

Since his arrival from Liverpool in 2014, Suarez has emerged as one of the most important players for the Blaugrana, having formed a formidable attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr before the latter's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The Uruguay international is in his sixth season at the Camp Nou and has scored more than 20 goals in all competitions in each campaign.

The 32-year-old has so far tallied eight goals in 13 appearances for the club this season and will hope his exploits add to his envious trophy cabinet which includes four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

In recent months, Suarez's performances have suggested that the end is near for the forward as he will soon have to make way for youngsters like Ansu Fati.

The former Liverpool man, who is contracted to Barcelona until 2021, was recently linked with a move to Major League Soccer but a transfer is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

Suarez has admitted that while Barcelona may be looking for another number nine, he is determined to serve the club to the best of his abilities.

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Speaking to Uruguayan outlet, Ovacion, he said via The Mirror,

"The demands at Barcelona are immense. Every three days you have to have a test, there is no rest, and you are not forgiven if you have even just one bad game.

"It is not easy to play at a club like Barcelona, to adapt and win your place. I have to respect that I have spent five years at the club dealing with this pressure and always trying to respond in the right manner.

"If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football.

"A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will."

What's next?

Suarez is likely to feature in Uruguay's friendly against Hungary on Friday before the team faces Argentina three days later.