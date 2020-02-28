Barcelona News: Luis Suarez reveals that he has an automatic renewal clause in his contract

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has revealed that he has an automatic renewal clause in his current contract, Marca reports. The Uruguayan is currently sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, and is not expected to play again this season. His absence could be crucial as Barcelona step up their efforts to secure a league and UEFA Champions League double.

The Uruguayan joined La Blaugrana in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to become a pivotal figure in the team. Suarez already has 191 goals from 270 appearances for Barcelona, and even at the age of 33, he is a goal scorer par excellence.

The Uruguayan’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2021 and Barcelona’s attempts to secure an able successor have not yielded positive results to date. However, the Uruguayan has now revealed that he has a clause in his contract that could allow him to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer of 2021, provided all the requirements are met.

Automatic renewal clause depends on Suarez’s game time next season

In an interview with Spanish Radio channel RAC1, Suarez provided an insight into the special clause in his contract that allows him to automatically renew for another year, provided that he plays at least 60 per cent of the games he is available for.

There is the option that next year if I play 60 percent of the games I'm available for, I renew.

The Uruguayan went on to reveal that he was happy at Camp Nou, but the final decision will be in the hands of the club:

I am happy here and my family is too. I'm where I always wanted to be and I feel useful, but the decision has to come from the club, I want to stay here but that doesn't depend on me.

