5 deadliest striker duos in Manchester United history

Wayne Rooney formed a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United have been home to some fantastic strikers since the inception of the club. Even in the Premier League era, the hallmark of Sir Alex Ferguson’s league-winning teams were swashbuckling goalscorers who could smell their way to the back of the net. One of the ever-present features of the successful United teams over the last century has been a solid striking partnership at the helm of the attack.

The Red Devils have often showcased a partnership between two strikers in the team; two goalscorers with the ability to play off each other and capable of driving fear into the hearts of the opposition. The Manchester giants have missed such a pair in the team since Ferguson’s retirement until the re-emergence of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

4⃣ #MUFC men on the scoresheet as we cruised into the #UEL last 16 🚅 pic.twitter.com/DCJbLp3EzA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2020

Those two might have laid down a marker this season had the Englishman not picked up an unfortunate injury earlier in January. Rashford had already scored 19 times before he was sidelined, while Martial is nearing his best tally ever for United, after scoring his 15th of the season against Watford. What has United fans rubbing their hands in glee is the telepathic understanding between the two of them, which paints a great picture of things to come in the years ahead.

Some legendary striker duos have graced Old Trafford over the years, but who are the deadliest of them all? Read on to find out.

#5 Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes

Eric Cantona

Having been one of the architects of the start of Manchester United’s dominance in the Premier League era, Eric Cantona joined the club in November of 1992. The team was in dire need of a goalscorer and the Frenchman turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for Sir Alex. After his arrival, the Red Devils lost just two games in the league and went on to lift the inaugural Premier League trophy and their first league trophy in 26 years.

At Old Trafford, Cantona formed an unconventional strike partnership with Mark Hughes and the two of them teamed up very well to spearhead United to success. The Welshman had turned his career around after rejoining the Manchester outfit from Barcelona in the summer of 1988 and alongside Cantona, propelled the Red Devils to the top of the league and into the limelight.

Mark Hughes in action

The two of them only played two-and-a-half seasons together but formed one of the deadliest strike forces in the history of the club. They won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Community Shield trophies together before Hughes left Old Trafford to join Chelsea ahead of the 1995/96 season. Cantona, on the other hand, retired at the end of the 1996/97 season.

Hughes has since claimed that had he been around during the infamous kung-fu incident at Selhurst Park, he would have managed to stop Cantona from reacting wildly; such was the bond between the two players. Sadly, the Welshman was nursing an injury himself and couldn’t stop Cantona from lashing out at a fan in the crowd.

