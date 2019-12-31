Top 10 Manchester United signings of the decade

Robin van Persie

What a decade it has been for Manchester United! With the first transfer window of the new decade almost upon us, excitement among the United fans is ripe as they await Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next move in January. In the meanwhile, we have plunged into the last 10 years and prepared a list of the top 10 Manchester United signings of the decade.

Despite retiring in the summer of 2013, Sir Alex Fergusonstill bosses this list, with 5 of his signings making it into the top 10. Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal have two players each, while one of David Moyes' signings also finds a place here. The Red Devils have signed a lot of players from 2010 to 2019, but who is the best of the lot? Read on to find out.

Honorary Mention: Aaron Wan Bissaka looks a great buy already, but is overlooked because he has just joined the club in the summer of 2019. Daley Blind is another player who narrowly misses out.

10. Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling

The Englishman joined Manchester United from Fulham in the summer of 2010 for £7m, as Sir Alex prepared to inject a bit of youth in his defense. Chris Smalling was expected to be the understudy to Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, as Manchester United attempted to prepare for life after the dynamic duo. The former Fulham player started his life at Old Trafford quite well, showing initial promise and even appearing regularly for the Red Devils. Even though he never quite fulfilled the expectations, the Englishman was a decent addition to the United squad.

Smalling went on to win 2 Premier League titles, one F. A. Cup, one League Cup, three Community Shields, and one UEFA Europa League. He was decent on the ball and had an aggressive style of play, which did come under some criticism in recent times. The Englishman also had a knack of scoring goals; he scored 18 times from 323 appearances over a period of 9 seasons. However, he dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons and failed to hold on to his position in the team.

With the signing of Harry Maguire earlier this summer, Smalling’s place in the team was no longer confirmed. The Englishman eventually moved out on loan to A.S. Roma and has since turned over a new leaf in Seire A. The former Fulham man has been very effective for AS Roma so far and turned into one of the best defenders in Italy this season. He has appeared 18 times for the Yellow and Reds so far and has also scored 2 goals.

With Manchester United defensive woes far from over, Smalling could yet have a role to play if he chooses to return to the club at the end of his loan spell.

