Top 5 Dutch Footballers of the last decade (2010-2019)

Virgil van Dijk

Dutch players have always held a special place in the hearts of football fans around the world. From the charismatic Johan Cruyff to the fascinating Arjen Robben, the world of football has, over the years, always been mesmerized by the footballers in the trademark orange shirt. Dutch players have been at the heart of some stellar teams at the club level as well and they have lit up every top league in Europe with their brand of football.

The current crop of footballers playing for the Oranje also includes some brilliant players, which has prompted us to prepare a list of the top players to emerge out of the Netherlands in the last 10 years. Read on to find out the top 5 Dutch footballers of the decade.

#5 Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Memphis Depay

The former Manchester United winger started his football career with local club vv Moordrecht, before moving on to Sparta Rotterdam at a young age. He turned heads with his performances for the Sparta youth team and came under the radar of quite a few big Dutch clubs. However, Memphis Depay joined PSV Eindhoven as a 12-year-old and continued his development with the Red and Whites.

After 5 years with Jong PSV, the reserves team of the club, the Dutchman finally made it into the first team in the 2011/12 season, managing 5 goals from 11 appearances. In the next couple of seasons, Depay went from strength to strength and established himself as one of the rising talents of Dutch football. In the 2014-15 season, the Dutchman touched exceptional heights, scoring 28 goals from 40 appearances and helping his club win the Eredivisie. By the summer of 2015, Manchester United had seen enough to bring him to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, Depay failed to live up to the expectations following his move to the Premier League and struggled to seal a place in the first eleven under Louis Van Gaal and later on, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese allowed the Dutchman to join Lyon in January 2017 and Depay departed having managed just 7 goals from 53 games during his one and a half year association with the Red Devils.

In Ligue 1, however, the Dutchman regained his rhythm and soon returned to his scintillating best. Depay managed 22 goals from 51 appearances in his first full season with the club and has already scored 14 goals from 17 appearances this season.

Playing Style: Depay is a quick, tricky winger who is good with both feet, but prefers to use his right. He can operate as an inverted winger from the left side, running inside to shoot with his stronger right foot. He has a very direct style of play and can be a handful for the opposition defenders due to the wide array of tricks in his arsenal. The Dutchman also has a powerful shot in him and knows his way to the goal well.

